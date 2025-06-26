'He composed for 5 superstars at 18': 9 wild truths about Anirudh Ravichander

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
At just 15, Anirudh Ravichander composed an entire film album—making him India’s youngest music director. While most teens were prepping for board exams, he was scoring cinema.
By 18, he was composing for five Tamil superstars simultaneously. Rajinikanth, Vijay, Sivakarthikeyan, Jayam Ravi—Anirudh was already running the show behind the screens.
“Why This Kolaveri Di” wasn’t just a hit—it was an internet hurricane. With over 450 million views, it turned a debutant into a national obsession overnight.
Music runs deep in his DNA. Son of an actor, nephew of Latha Rajinikanth, and great-grandson of cinema legend K. Subramanyam, Anirudh’s lineage is practically Kollywood royalty.
He once performed for A.R. Rahman on a college reality show—and won. That moment, judged by his idol, still shapes how he sees music, fame, and humility.
Forget directors—Anirudh listens to dancers and distributors. Their raw, real-time feedback drives his creative decisions more than scripts ever could.
In 2016, Sony Music signed him—and the West took notice. From remixing Major Lazer’s “Cold Water” to flirting with EDM, he crossed borders without losing roots.
Despite ₹10 crore paychecks, he avoids luxury. No fancy fleets, no flexing—just headphones, hoodies, and a quiet studio grind. India’s top composer prefers silence over spotlight.
He’s not just a composer. Trained in piano by 5, self-taught in drums, bass, guitar, and even Indian classical—Anirudh is a one-man orchestra.