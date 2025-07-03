'He was 58 and done': The inside story of a TV gamble that saved Amitabh Bachchan

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

One TRP Gamble

In 2000, StarPlus was a distant third in TV ratings. Their comeback bet? A fading superstar and a borrowed British quiz show.

Bachchan's Reboot

At 58, Amitabh Bachchan was delivering flops and facing a fading career. Then came KBC—and with it, a second innings that rewrote his stardom.

Jaya Said No

Even Jaya Bachchan thought hosting KBC was beneath him. Amitabh wasn’t sure either—until he flew to London to see the original and said yes.

Google? Who Cares

Even in the age of smartphones, people don’t skip ahead on KBC. Why? Because when Amitabh asks the question, the drama is still king.

Ratings Resurrection

StarPlus shot from 1 to the top of the TRP charts. KBC didn’t just revive a network—it reignited a legend.

King Khan Miss

When Amitabh fell ill, Shah Rukh Khan stepped in. But even the King couldn’t replicate the magic. Ratings dropped. The show vanished.

Sony's Resurrection

Star gave up after 3 seasons. Sony didn’t. They brought KBC back—and helped build one of India’s longest-running TV legacies.

Cultural Reset

Before KBC, Indian prime-time didn’t have quiz shows, big money, or British formats. After KBC? Everyone wanted a slice of the Q&A action.

One Show, Two Lives

KBC didn’t just transform Indian television. It saved two legacies—StarPlus’s and Amitabh Bachchan’s—with one well-placed lifeline.
Related Stories

'He composed for 5 superstars at 18': 9 wild truths about Anirudh Ravichander New on OTT: Panchayat Returns, Ajay Devgn raids again, and Squid Game ends From Permanent Roommates to Panchayat: All about TVF, the studio that schooled Netflix 9 top OTT picks this week: From Karan Johar’s Traitors to Malayalam hit Alappuzha Gymkhana