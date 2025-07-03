'He was 58 and done': The inside story of a TV gamble that saved Amitabh Bachchan

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
In 2000, StarPlus was a distant third in TV ratings. Their comeback bet? A fading superstar and a borrowed British quiz show.
At 58, Amitabh Bachchan was delivering flops and facing a fading career. Then came KBC—and with it, a second innings that rewrote his stardom.
Even Jaya Bachchan thought hosting KBC was beneath him. Amitabh wasn’t sure either—until he flew to London to see the original and said yes.
Even in the age of smartphones, people don’t skip ahead on KBC. Why? Because when Amitabh asks the question, the drama is still king.
StarPlus shot from 1 to the top of the TRP charts. KBC didn’t just revive a network—it reignited a legend.
When Amitabh fell ill, Shah Rukh Khan stepped in. But even the King couldn’t replicate the magic. Ratings dropped. The show vanished.
Star gave up after 3 seasons. Sony didn’t. They brought KBC back—and helped build one of India’s longest-running TV legacies.
Before KBC, Indian prime-time didn’t have quiz shows, big money, or British formats. After KBC? Everyone wanted a slice of the Q&A action.
KBC didn’t just transform Indian television. It saved two legacies—StarPlus’s and Amitabh Bachchan’s—with one well-placed lifeline.