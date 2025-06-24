From Permanent Roommates to Panchayat: All about TVF, the studio that schooled Netflix

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Spoof Rebellion

Rejected by MTV, TVF clapped back with “Rowdies”—a savage parody that went viral, proving that satire, smarts, and YouTube could outshine cable TV’s aging formula overnight.

IIT to IP

From IIT Kharagpur classrooms to content kings, TVF’s founders rewired Indian entertainment—turning tech grads into tastemakers and launching characters that now rival Bollywood stars in street recall.

Startup Gold

When TVF Pitchers dropped in 2015, it didn’t just entertain—it baptized a generation into startup hustle. The series became a meme magnet, a cult classic, and a masterclass in relatability.

Ad Wizardry

Where others slapped banners, TVF stitched brands into plotlines—making Ola rides, Tata tea, and Kingfisher beers plot devices. The result? Seamless ads, sticky stories, and soaring sponsorships.

Panchayat Power

Forget flashy sets—Panchayat turned a sleepy village office into prime entertainment. Its quiet storytelling punched through noise, winning hearts and proving TVF’s magic travels far from metros.

Scandal Surge

A 2017 leadership controversy threatened to sink TVF—but instead, the studio weathered the storm, retooled leadership, and came back sharper, steadier, and stronger in the OTT wars.

App Gambit

TVFPlay was a bold bet in 2015—a homegrown platform before streaming went mainstream. Though overshadowed by giants, it carved identity and loyalty that still pays off in branding.

License Boom

By 2022, two-thirds of TVF’s revenue came from licensing hits to Amazon, Netflix, and SonyLIV—flipping from YouTube hustle to IP power player without losing its soul.

Desi Netflix

TVF cracked what others couldn’t: how to make web series that felt Indian but binge-worthy, local but universal. From Kota Factory to Tripling, their shows redefined “digital native” storytelling.
Related Stories

9 top OTT picks this week: From Karan Johar’s Traitors to Malayalam hit Alappuzha Gymkhana ‘One bad joke, ₹600 crore apart’: Badshah vs. Dua Lipa gets awkward From Minnal Murali to Maranamass: Basil Joseph’s 10 hits that redefined Malayalam cinema Amaran, Her, Lucky Baskhar...: Tamil, Malayalam and Telegu OTT releases to watch this weekend