'Jeetu to Neena Ji': Here’s what the Panchayat cast reportedly earn per episode

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Salary Storm

Following Panchayat Season 4's success, fans flooded social media with curiosity over cast salaries—especially after reports quoted figures as low as ₹20,000 per episode.

Reported Rates

According to reports: Jitendra Kumar earns ₹70,000 per episode, Neena Gupta ₹50,000, Raghubir Yadav ₹40,000, and supporting actors like Faisal Malik and Chandan Roy around ₹20,000.

Total Payouts

Jitendra’s alleged total for Season 3 and 4 is ₹5.6 lakh each, Neena Gupta’s ₹4 lakh, and Raghubir Yadav’s ₹3.2 lakh—numbers many fans called “shockingly low” for such recognized talent.

Actor Speaks

Faisal Malik addressed the chatter in The Raunac Podcast, saying he was content with the pay but clarified that payments are broken into 5 stages, sometimes taking over a year.

Contract Clause

Malik revealed that fee increases only happen if actors lock it in contractually upfront. Performance success doesn’t guarantee raises unless pre-agreed.

Fan Outrage

Reddit threads exploded with disbelief. Users compared Panchayat’s pay to Mirzapur’s Ali Fazal (₹12 lakh/episode) and Family Man’s Manoj Bajpayee (₹10 crore total).

Social Disbelief

Fans joked Jitendra earned more from tutoring and argued that post-Season 2 success likely brought major pay bumps, possibly up to ₹5–10 lakh per episode.

Jeetu’s Reply

Jitendra Kumar dismissed speculation, telling India Today that salary talk is “unfair” and “not fruitful,” urging people to avoid feeding such rumors.

OTT Pay Gap

The disparity between high-paying thrillers and budget dramas like Panchayat has reignited discussions on fair pay in India’s booming web series space.
