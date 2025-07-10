'Jeetu to Neena Ji': Here’s what the Panchayat cast reportedly earn per episode

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Following Panchayat Season 4's success, fans flooded social media with curiosity over cast salaries—especially after reports quoted figures as low as ₹20,000 per episode.
According to reports: Jitendra Kumar earns ₹70,000 per episode, Neena Gupta ₹50,000, Raghubir Yadav ₹40,000, and supporting actors like Faisal Malik and Chandan Roy around ₹20,000.
Jitendra’s alleged total for Season 3 and 4 is ₹5.6 lakh each, Neena Gupta’s ₹4 lakh, and Raghubir Yadav’s ₹3.2 lakh—numbers many fans called “shockingly low” for such recognized talent.
Faisal Malik addressed the chatter in The Raunac Podcast, saying he was content with the pay but clarified that payments are broken into 5 stages, sometimes taking over a year.
Malik revealed that fee increases only happen if actors lock it in contractually upfront. Performance success doesn’t guarantee raises unless pre-agreed.
Reddit threads exploded with disbelief. Users compared Panchayat’s pay to Mirzapur’s Ali Fazal (₹12 lakh/episode) and Family Man’s Manoj Bajpayee (₹10 crore total).
Fans joked Jitendra earned more from tutoring and argued that post-Season 2 success likely brought major pay bumps, possibly up to ₹5–10 lakh per episode.
Jitendra Kumar dismissed speculation, telling India Today that salary talk is “unfair” and “not fruitful,” urging people to avoid feeding such rumors.
The disparity between high-paying thrillers and budget dramas like Panchayat has reignited discussions on fair pay in India’s booming web series space.