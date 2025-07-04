John Cena, Rajiv Gandhi, and a Tamil gangster: OTT watchlist for this weekend

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Cena x Chopra

A wrestler, a spy, and a global conspiracy walk into a film—Heads of State on Prime might be the most chaotic, star-stuffed action comedy you didn’t know you needed.

Thugged Out

From the streets of Tamil cinema comes Thug Life—a blood-soaked gangster saga that’s already giving Vikram energy. Loyalty costs. Survival costs more.

Dreams Return

The Sandman is back—and things are about to get darker, deeper, and more twisted in the Dreaming. Catch Season 2 before spoilers flood your feed.

Madras Magic

Madras Matinee is that rare nostalgia bomb for cinephiles. If you love movies about movies, this one’s a quiet gem you’ll want to find before it blows up.

Wife Rebooted

The Indian version of The Good Wife drops on JioHotstar. Legal drama meets moral dilemmas in this slow-burn courtroom chess match.

Rajiv Files

The Hunt isn’t fiction—it’s based on one of India’s darkest political chapters. The Rajiv Gandhi assassination gets the thriller treatment on SonyLIV.

Paramasivan Verdict

Aha’s Paramasivan Fathima blends courtroom drama with political grit. One woman, one verdict, and no backup.

Kaalidhar Twist

Abhishek Bachchan is back in Kaalidhar Laapata—a gut-punch Zee5 drama about abandonment, aging, and quiet betrayal in a loud family.

Special Ops Heat

It officially drops next week, but Special Ops: Season 2 previews are already stirring buzz. Cyber-terrorism just made the franchise a lot more current.
Related Stories

Ramayana’s ₹835 crore gamble: Why Nitesh Tiwari can’t afford a misstep 'Spotify's new No. 1': World’s most-followed artist isn't American, isn’t K-pop and just hit 151 mn 'She shook up Panchayat on Amazon': But Kranti Devi's real story began on the back of a truck The Urfi Javed economy: Inside India’s most controversial and profitable persona