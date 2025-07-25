Loved Saiyaara? These 9 regional love stories might stay even longer

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Hindi/Tamil | 1983 Iconic and heartbreaking: a man (Kamal Haasan) cares for an amnesiac woman (Sridevi), their innocent bond culminating in one of Indian cinema’s most haunting finales.
Malayalam | 1991 Mammootty’s emotional “jail love story”—a moving tale of redemption, moral complexity, and selfless affection, co-starring Amala Akkineni.
Malayalam | 1987 A poetic cult classic centered on forbidden longing and mature romance. Mohanlal’s understated performance continues to resonate across generations.
Hindi | 2013 Lush, atmospheric, and elegiac—set in the 1950s, a Zamindar’s daughter (Sonakshi Sinha) falls for a mysterious man (Ranveer Singh). A tale of trust, betrayal, and quiet grace.
Tamil | 2018 Two ex-school sweethearts reunite after decades in this gentle, nostalgic reflection on missed chances and the enduring imprint of first love.
Tamil | 2004 A coming-of-age journey chronicling a man’s romantic milestones. Known for its realism, warmth, and bittersweet storytelling.
Marathi | 2016 A bold, raw portrait of teenage love clashing with caste and class divisions in rural Maharashtra. Groundbreaking in both form and impact.
Malayalam | 2015 Layered, humorous, and emotionally resonant—follows a man’s evolving love life from adolescence to adulthood, capturing both whimsy and ache.
Malayalam | 2017 An affecting coming-of-age drama set in a coastal Kerala neighborhood, where romance quietly threads through grief, youth, and resilience.
Malayalam | 2017 Telugu | 2017 A spirited village romance filled with cultural contrasts, electric chemistry, and a refreshingly honest heroine in Sai Pallavi.
Kannada | 2007 A gritty, tragic love story between two marginalized souls trying to survive in a world stacked against them—stark, unfiltered, and deeply affecting.
Malayalam | 2015 A lush, slow-burn romance based on a real-life forbidden love. Visually stunning and emotionally wrenching in equal measure.