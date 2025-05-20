Neha, Elvish, Rhea, or Prince: Who’s the richest Roadies gang leader?

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
From vlogging pranks to parking a Porsche in Gurugram, Elvish Yadav turned YouTube clicks into a ₹50 crore empire. Now he’s Roadies’ richest—and youngest—gang boss.
Neha Dhupia’s screen time may have dipped, but her ₹45 crore fortune hasn’t. With acting, modeling, and top-tier endorsements, she remains Roadies' most polished power player.
Prince Narula hasn’t met a reality show he couldn’t win—or monetize. His ₹41 crore net worth is the payoff from a decade of televised domination and endorsement gold.
Gautam Gulati’s gym chains and restaurant stakes add muscle to his ₹42 crore portfolio. He’s proof that Bigg Boss fame can scale into full-fledged entrepreneurship.
Rhea Chakraborty may rank lowest in net worth at ₹13 crore, but her influence on Gen Z, media presence, and brand appeal make her a rising force among the gang leaders.
Rannvijay isn’t just the face of Roadies—he’s a diversified brand. With holdings in Burger Singh and Rage Coffee, his ₹46 crore estimate reflects savvy beyond the screen.
While others built fame, Elvish bought property—from a 16-BHK in Gurugram to a Dubai pad. His flashy lifestyle signals a shift: social media stars are the new elite.
Neha’s longevity in entertainment gives her a unique edge—consistent visibility, high-end endorsements, and a classy brand that rakes in crores even off-screen.
Rannvijay’s net worth isn’t just about celebrity. It’s startup stakes, coffee chains, and equity—marking his evolution from TV star to boardroom regular.