New on OTT: Panchayat Returns, Ajay Devgn raids again, and Squid Game ends

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
In Panchayat S4, Phulera's dusty lanes turn into battlegrounds as Abhishek gets entangled in a political storm he can't ignore. Loyalty, ambition, and chaos—all in one rural election.
Raid 2 brings Ajay Devgn face-to-face with Riteish Deshmukh in a tense, high-stakes hunt for hidden billions. Bureaucracy bites, but Patnaik bites back.
Ram Kapoor’s Mistry isn’t your average detective. He’s obsessive, brilliant—and battling inner demons while cracking grisly cases across a quirky, crime-riddled cityscape.
Squid Game S3 is the final act—deadlier games, deeper betrayals, and one man’s last chance to destroy the system from within. It’s emotional. It’s brutal. It’s game over.
The Bear S4 turns up the heat—Carmy’s past collides with his future, and the kitchen’s on the brink. It’s not just about saving a restaurant anymore. It’s about saving themselves.
In Eleven, a Malayalam thriller, the killer’s calling card is silence. Inspector Aravind races against time—and sanity—in a case that leaves no room for error.
In Head Over Heels, love meets death prophecy. A teenage shaman must save her crush from an upside-down fate in this heart-tugging, magical Korean drama.
Jinn The Pet haunts the screen with eerie tension and a sinister soundtrack. Is the terror real—or is Sakthi’s imagination spiraling into darkness?
Cleaner drops you into a vertical battlefield, where a former soldier scales a skyscraper to stop eco-terrorists. Action, morality, and gravity-defying stunts collide.