No fad, all fuel: Ahaan Panday’s 90:10 rule for eating clean and living fit

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Ahaan Panday didn’t stumble into shredded abs—his six-day-a-week mix of weights, HIIT, and martial arts is programmed like a pro fighter’s. And yes, he credits his coach for every cut and line.
His morning starts with warm salty or lemon-honey water, followed by eggs, oats, and avocados. No trendy powders, no green smoothies—just real, balanced fuel for lean gains.
While others chase chest day, Ahaan hits the ring. Boxing and MMA give him athletic muscle and agility—plus the kind of ripped core you don’t get from crunches alone.
Forget crash diets. Ahaan swears by clean, whole foods and a 90:10 rule: 90% clean eating, 10% chill. It’s not about punishment—it’s a lifestyle his wellness-coach mom, Deanne Panday, drilled into him.
Yoga and Pilates aren’t just for stretching—he uses them to build a bulletproof core and avoid stiffness from weightlifting. Functional fitness is the secret to his sculpted mobility.
Representative pic
Even off set, he’s moving—walking, doing push-ups, or squeezing in bodyweight drills. For Ahaan, fitness isn’t a 1-hour gym slot—it’s baked into how he lives.
His go-to bites? Greek yogurt, nuts, and protein shakes. They’re not flashy, but they fuel muscle and keep sugar crashes at bay. No vending machine junk in this game.
Behind that shredded frame is a calm mind. Ahaan blends intense training with meditation and de-stress rituals—a reminder that real strength starts in your head.
It helps when your mom is Deanne Panday—India’s wellness queen. With her in his corner, Ahaan’s fitness isn’t just visual—it’s deep, disciplined, and DNA-level ingrained.