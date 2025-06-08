‘One bad joke, ₹600 crore apart’: Badshah vs. Dua Lipa gets awkward

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
When a fan suggested a Dua Lipa collab, Badshah quipped, “I’d rather make babies with her.” The internet didn’t laugh—critics called it creepy, tone-deaf, and wildly out of line.
Credit : .instagram/badboyshah
Badshah later called the remark a compliment. But the backlash was swift—social media roasted him for reducing a global superstar to a punchline.
While Badshah trended for a clumsy comment, Dua Lipa was headlining European festivals, gracing fashion covers, and signing eight-figure brand deals.
Dua’s worth? ₹750 crore. Badshah? Somewhere between ₹124–220 crore. She’s operating in dollars and fashion weeks; he’s still in desi decimals.
Dua Lipa makes ₹12–16 crore per global show. Badshah earns that per year. Her one night on tour equals his whole year on stage.
Dua isn’t just rich—she’s ruling. From Grammys to Gucci campaigns, she’s a brand unto herself. Badshah? Still climbing the international ladder.
Badshah tops Indian charts. Dua breaks global records. One dominates in Bollywood beats, the other in Billboard bangers.
While Dua’s praised for poise and polish, Badshah’s quip added fuel to critics who say Indian celebs still struggle with basic boundaries.
This wasn’t just a controversy—it was a cultural mirror. Dua Lipa’s empire is built on talent, global finesse, and smart moves. Badshah’s line? Just made the gap more visible.