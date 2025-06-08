‘One bad joke, ₹600 crore apart’: Badshah vs. Dua Lipa gets awkward

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Mic Drop?

When a fan suggested a Dua Lipa collab, Badshah quipped, “I’d rather make babies with her.” The internet didn’t laugh—critics called it creepy, tone-deaf, and wildly out of line.

Credit : .instagram/badboyshah

Flirt Fail

Badshah later called the remark a compliment. But the backlash was swift—social media roasted him for reducing a global superstar to a punchline.

Worlds Apart

While Badshah trended for a clumsy comment, Dua Lipa was headlining European festivals, gracing fashion covers, and signing eight-figure brand deals.

Net Worth Knockout

Dua’s worth? ₹750 crore. Badshah? Somewhere between ₹124–220 crore. She’s operating in dollars and fashion weeks; he’s still in desi decimals.

Earnings Divide

Dua Lipa makes ₹12–16 crore per global show. Badshah earns that per year. Her one night on tour equals his whole year on stage.

Global Royalty

Dua isn’t just rich—she’s ruling. From Grammys to Gucci campaigns, she’s a brand unto herself. Badshah? Still climbing the international ladder.

Streaming Gap

Badshah tops Indian charts. Dua breaks global records. One dominates in Bollywood beats, the other in Billboard bangers.

Respect Gap

While Dua’s praised for poise and polish, Badshah’s quip added fuel to critics who say Indian celebs still struggle with basic boundaries.

Power Play

This wasn’t just a controversy—it was a cultural mirror. Dua Lipa’s empire is built on talent, global finesse, and smart moves. Badshah’s line? Just made the gap more visible.
Related Stories

Thudarum to Alappuzha Gymkhana: 9 must-watch Malayalam movies on OTT this week Neha, Elvish, Rhea, or Prince: Who’s the richest Roadies gang leader? Kishkindha Kaandam, Adhithattu, Revu...: Tamil, Telegu and Malayalam OTT releases to watch this weekend Kishkindha Kaandam, ARM, Gumasthan...: OTT releases in Malayalam to watch this weekend