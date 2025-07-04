Ramayana’s ₹835 crore gamble: Why Nitesh Tiwari can’t afford a misstep

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
At ₹835 crore, it’s India’s most expensive film ever. Bigger than Kalki. No margin for error.
Shot for IMAX. Built for scale. Think Mahabharat meets Mad Max.
Part 1 lands Diwali 2026. Part 2 follows in 2027. Third part? Still a maybe.
Ranbir as Ram. Yash as Ravana. Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta. Big names, bigger roles.
Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman on the same tracklist. That’s not subtle.
Every line, every frame under the microscope. One slip, same outrage.
Oscar-winning DNEG is on board. But after Adipurush, faith in CGI is shaky.
Hollywood action guys behind Avatar and Fury Road are choreographing the war scenes.
Religious epic. National sentiment. Political climate. This one can’t afford missteps.