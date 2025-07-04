Ramayana’s ₹835 crore gamble: Why Nitesh Tiwari can’t afford a misstep

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Budget Bomb

At ₹835 crore, it’s India’s most expensive film ever. Bigger than Kalki. No margin for error.

IMAX Myth

Shot for IMAX. Built for scale. Think Mahabharat meets Mad Max.

Two-Diwali Drop

Part 1 lands Diwali 2026. Part 2 follows in 2027. Third part? Still a maybe.

Cast Stack

Ranbir as Ram. Yash as Ravana. Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta. Big names, bigger roles.

Zimmer x Rahman

Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman on the same tracklist. That’s not subtle.

Post-Adipurush Scrutiny

Every line, every frame under the microscope. One slip, same outrage.

VFX Pressure

Oscar-winning DNEG is on board. But after Adipurush, faith in CGI is shaky.

Stunt Cred

Hollywood action guys behind Avatar and Fury Road are choreographing the war scenes.

Cultural Tightrope

Religious epic. National sentiment. Political climate. This one can’t afford missteps.
Related Stories

'Spotify's new No. 1': World’s most-followed artist isn't American, isn’t K-pop and just hit 151 mn The Traitors Twist: Urfi Javed offered her prize money to Nikita. But did she transfer it? 'He was 58 and done': The inside story of a TV gamble that saved Amitabh Bachchan 'He composed for 5 superstars at 18': 9 wild truths about Anirudh Ravichander