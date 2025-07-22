Shakespeare in Versova: Nawazuddin Siddiqui builds a mansion that breaks every Bollywood rule

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
From sleeping with five roommates in Goregaon to designing a three-storey mansion in Versova—Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s journey is literal rags to Nawab.
The mansion is called Nawab, a tribute to his late father. But there’s more—it’s also a brick-by-brick recreation of his childhood home in Budhana. Who does that?
Muted walls, vintage decor, and zero film posters. Nawaz’s aesthetic pulls straight from colonial times—with one shock of color: a bright red pool table.
No movie stills in sight. Instead, his walls salute Shakespeare’s Hamlet, Othello, and Romeo—roles Nawaz once lived during NSD days. “I still want to feel like I’m learning,” he says.
The balcony was inspired by Romeo and Juliet—and it blooms with the actor’s obsession: rare flowers. “I wanted color from plants, not paint,” he explains.
Yes, there’s a home gym. No, he doesn’t use it. “Main zyada gym waala hu nahi,” Nawaz shrugs. It’s there because… why not?
He built a full-blown makeup room—with bright bulbs, wood panels, and mirrors—where he gets ready for shoots. Not vanity. Just routine, ritual, and theatre discipline.
His stairway displays every award he's ever won—but Nawaz doesn’t believe in them. “They don’t matter,” he says, though he admits: they still mean something.
Among all the accolades hangs one certificate: his daughter’s acting workshop distinction from London. “Paagal hai vo acting ke lie,” Nawaz beams. Like father, like daughter?