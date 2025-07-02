'She shook up Panchayat on Amazon': But Kranti Devi's real story began on the back of a truck

Phulera’s Fire

As Kranti Devi in Panchayat, Sunita Rajwar didn’t just play a character—she embodied small-town ambition, middle-class politics, and raw feminine force. Every word she spoke shook the screen.

Truck Driver’s Daughter

She didn’t come from privilege—she came from truck rides and theatre tickets. Sunita’s father, a humble driver with a love for movies, gave her dreams a rearview mirror and full throttle.

NSD Trained, Street Tested

National School of Drama gave her the craft. Mumbai gave her grit. For years, she was stuck in background roles, sharing rooms and eating packet noodles—but she never stopped showing up.

Maid, Then Mayhem

Typecast as a domestic help for years, Sunita once quit acting altogether. It took Kranti Devi—a loud, unruly village disruptor—to finally turn silence into spotlight.

Theatre Raised Her

While TV paid the bills, it was stage that built the actor. From The Last Lear to Neena Gupta’s Surya, her performances were fire-tested long before OTT discovered her.

One Role, All Eyes

She wasn’t the lead in Panchayat—but she didn’t need to be. Kranti Devi entered late and left like a storm. Social media took notice. So did the industry.

Rural Rage, Real Roots

Sunita didn’t need to ‘act’ like someone from rural India—she was that girl once. From Bareilly to Haldwani, her roots ran as deep as the village she portrayed.

Meme-Ready, Award-Deserving

While the memes came fast, what stayed was respect. Her Panchayat performance proved that comic timing and character depth don’t have to be opposites.

Still Climbing

From NSD to narrow casting calls, from quitting to comebacks—Sunita’s journey isn’t just about a role. It’s about resilience. And she’s only getting started.
