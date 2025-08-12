Size-zero survivor: Why Kareena never ditched paratha mornings

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Breakfast Royalty

For Kareena, mornings without aloo paratha and white makkhan are simply non-negotiable.

Butter Bond

She swears her Punjabi roots make her immune to the supposed “butter blues.”

Tashan Truth

Even at her size-zero peak, parathas stayed on the breakfast table.

Myth Bust

White butter isn’t just fat — it’s packed with short-chain fatty acids and vitamins.

Energy Anchor

A hearty breakfast can fuel the day better than restrictive juice cleanses.

Protein Partner

Pairing paratha with curd, paneer, or eggs balances blood sugar and boosts satiety.

Fibre Fix

Add cucumber or tomato on the side for a fresh, gut-friendly touch.

Culture Comfort

Celebrity diets often work because they respect personal taste and cultural habits.

Balanced Rule

The secret isn’t cutting favourites — it’s variety, moderation, and listening to your body.
