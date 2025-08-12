Size-zero survivor: Why Kareena never ditched paratha mornings

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
For Kareena, mornings without aloo paratha and white makkhan are simply non-negotiable.
She swears her Punjabi roots make her immune to the supposed “butter blues.”
Even at her size-zero peak, parathas stayed on the breakfast table.
White butter isn’t just fat — it’s packed with short-chain fatty acids and vitamins.
A hearty breakfast can fuel the day better than restrictive juice cleanses.
Pairing paratha with curd, paneer, or eggs balances blood sugar and boosts satiety.
Add cucumber or tomato on the side for a fresh, gut-friendly touch.
Celebrity diets often work because they respect personal taste and cultural habits.
The secret isn’t cutting favourites — it’s variety, moderation, and listening to your body.