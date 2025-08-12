Superstar guarantee: How Rajinikanth makes every stakeholder a winner

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Every Rajini release promises profits for producers, distributors, and theatres, no matter reviews.
His remuneration often eats 20–30% of budgets, yet remains justified by opening-day numbers.
₹100–600 crore box office hauls are standard, even when reviews are mixed.
Producers line up before scripts are ready, betting on the Rajini brand alone.
Rajini ensures friends, producers, and partners benefit, sometimes gifting lump-sum rewards.
Distributor losses rarely cross 5–10%, making his films industry-safe investments.
From Chennai to California, his films tap the South Indian diaspora and overseas markets.
Rajini’s style, dialogues, and image generate fan-made marketing before paid campaigns begin.
His films are dissected in business schools for their unique profit mechanics.