The Traitors Twist: Urfi Javed offered her prize money to Nikita. But did she transfer it?

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
They didn’t just win a show—they split ₹70.5 lakh on national TV. But what looked like a clean 50-50 had a twist: Urfi offered up her share. Did she actually give it away?
Urfi Javed walked into The Traitors draped in memes and DIY couture. She walked out with ₹35.25 lakh—and another viral chapter in her wild, lucrative journey from controversy to capital.
Nikita Luther didn’t bluff. India’s top female poker star flipped strategy into screen presence and snatched the prize. But was this reality TV—or just another high-stakes tournament?
Urfi’s net worth swings from ₹50 crore to ₹173 crore depending on whom you ask. Either way, ₹35 lakh from The Traitors is pocket change—but it buys a new headline.
With over $440,000 in live poker winnings, Nikita was no underdog. But her win wasn’t just about brains—it was about navigating trust, betrayal, and broadcast drama.
When Urfi offered her half of the prize to Nikita on air, jaws dropped. But behind the scenes, there’s no confirmation the split changed. Was it a gesture—or a genuine giveaway?
Beyond the show, Urfi is building a shapewear empire powered by viral chaos. Her episode fee alone (₹35 lakh) matches her prize—proving controversy can be a business model.
While Urfi grabs headlines, Nikita’s luxury life—cars, trips, and high-stakes games—speaks in winnings. From casino tables to reality finales, she’s reshaping what a poker champ looks like.
One winner’s a fashion disruptor worth over ₹100 crore. The other’s a card shark with international cash. But The Traitors put them on equal footing—₹35.25 lakh each, one title, two paths.