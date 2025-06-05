Thudarum to Alappuzha Gymkhana: 9 must-watch Malayalam movies on OTT this week

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Mohanlal leads this emotional powerhouse about love, family, and redemption. A record-breaker at the box office, it’s now streaming for a second wave of acclaim.
Youth meets nostalgia in this vibrant slice-of-life film starring Naslen. Set in Kerala’s cultural core, it's all heart, hustle, and hometown energy.
A gripping mystery drama about a videographer who uncovers deep family secrets. Made waves at IFFK—now ready to do the same in your living room.
A feel-good dramedy that’s big on warmth and wit. Quirky characters and everyday humor make this an easy pick for weekend unwinding.
Don’t trust what you see—this thriller with Anu Mohan and Vinay Forrt keeps the shocks coming. A solid pick for fans of cerebral suspense.
Serial killer chills meet slick storytelling in this gritty crime thriller. Dark, intense, and anything but ordinary.
Mathew Thomas and Arjun Ashokan headline this chaotic, comedic ode to friendship. Expect laughs, fights, and real feels.
Dark comedy with bite, led by Suraj Venjaramoodu. Satirical and strange in the best way possible.
A quietly powerful drama that explores inner lives and complex relationships. Slow burn, strong payoff.