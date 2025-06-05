Thudarum to Alappuzha Gymkhana: 9 must-watch Malayalam movies on OTT this week

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Thudarum – JioHotstar

Mohanlal leads this emotional powerhouse about love, family, and redemption. A record-breaker at the box office, it’s now streaming for a second wave of acclaim.

Alappuzha Gymkhana – SonyLIV (June 5)

Youth meets nostalgia in this vibrant slice-of-life film starring Naslen. Set in Kerala’s cultural core, it's all heart, hustle, and hometown energy.

Pattth – Manorama Max (June 6)

A gripping mystery drama about a videographer who uncovers deep family secrets. Made waves at IFFK—now ready to do the same in your living room.

Jerry – SimplySouth

A feel-good dramedy that’s big on warmth and wit. Quirky characters and everyday humor make this an easy pick for weekend unwinding.

Big Ben – SunNXT

Don’t trust what you see—this thriller with Anu Mohan and Vinay Forrt keeps the shocks coming. A solid pick for fans of cerebral suspense.

Maranamass – Sony LIV

Serial killer chills meet slick storytelling in this gritty crime thriller. Dark, intense, and anything but ordinary.

Bromance – Sony LIV

Mathew Thomas and Arjun Ashokan headline this chaotic, comedic ode to friendship. Expect laughs, fights, and real feels.

ED Extra Decent – Saina Play, Manorama Max, Prime Video

Dark comedy with bite, led by Suraj Venjaramoodu. Satirical and strange in the best way possible.

Abhilasham – Prime Video, Manorama Max

A quietly powerful drama that explores inner lives and complex relationships. Slow burn, strong payoff.
Related Stories

Neha, Elvish, Rhea, or Prince: Who’s the richest Roadies gang leader? From Minnal Murali to Maranamass: Basil Joseph’s 10 hits that redefined Malayalam cinema Amaran, Her, Lucky Baskhar...: Tamil, Malayalam and Telegu OTT releases to watch this weekend Kishkindha Kaandam, ARM, Gumasthan...: OTT releases in Malayalam to watch this weekend