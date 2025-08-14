Understand LCU with these 3 films: But where does Rajinikanth's Coolie fit in?

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Kaithi’s Dilli, an ex-convict released after 10 years, only wants to meet his daughter—but gets roped into saving poisoned cops. Along the way, he unknowingly battles Anbu, the brother of cartel leader Adaikalam, setting off the drug war that fuels the LCU.
Surviving Kaithi’s drug bust, Inspector Bejoy reappears in Vikram—now injured but still chasing syndicates. He’s the only character to bridge all LCU films, making him the universe’s reluctant thread between Dilli, Amar, and Parthiban.
In Vikram, special agent Amar investigates a string of masked murders, only to discover his boss, Karnan, is actually Vikram, a presumed-dead Black Ops legend. The film confirms that the drugs seized in Kaithi were part of Rolex’s larger empire.
At Vikram's climax, Rolex (played by Suriya) emerges as the shadowy kingpin funding both Adaikalam and Santhanam’s operations. His appearance connects the three films, confirming the LCU’s true villain and laying groundwork for future confrontations.
Anbu, the volatile brother from Kaithi, dies in the warehouse battle—but not before calling in backup from a larger cartel. That backup eventually ties into Vikram's villains, implying a wider network beyond what Dilli ever faced.
Leo reveals Parthiban’s real identity: Leo Das, son of gangster Antony Das and part of a violent crime family. His enemies reference events from Vikram and use Rolex’s network—confirming Leo as the third key node in the LCU.
Parthiban is triggered by trauma cues tied to violence, including hot beverages and blood. This PTSD, shown subtly in Leo, is tied to his suppressed identity as Leo Das—a man shaped by the same criminal underworld Vikram and Dilli tried to dismantle.
The events of Kaithi—especially the drug seizure—spark the syndicate's collapse in Vikram. Bejoy’s report, the confiscated cocaine, and the fallout from Adaikalam’s takedown all become dominoes leading to Vikram’s covert war.
Despite fan theories, Coolie is confirmed by Lokesh to be outside the LCU. It deals with gold smuggling, has no links to Dilli, Bejoy, or Rolex, and isn’t mentioned in any LCU timeline or post-credits scene.