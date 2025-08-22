Undertaker & Mike Tyson to enter Bigg Boss 19? This could be the wildest season yet

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Wrestler Enters

Bigg Boss 19 may see The Undertaker drop his Deadman persona for Desi drama. If confirmed, expect 7–10 days of eerie silence, mind games, and a suplex of surprises in November.

Tyson Unleashed

Mike Tyson in a reality house full of influencers? Yes, it's happening—possibly by October. The ex-champ might bring firepower and F-bombs to a format begging for shock value.

Drama Overflow

Confirmed contestants include Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Vahbbiz Dorabjee, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Baseer Ali, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Payal Gaming, and Hunar Hali—plus wildcard madness.

Platform Chaos

Bigg Boss 19 breaks TV tradition: premiers at 9 PM on JioHotstar, 10:30 PM on Colors, and streams on Airtel Xtreme Play. The OTT-first experiment could reshape Indian primetime forever.

Exes & Influencers

From Vahbbiz Dorabjee (Vivian Dsena’s ex) to social star duo Awez Darbar & Nagma Mirajkar, this cast mixes public baggage with private ambitions. Sparks? Assured.

Chef in Trouble

Gaurav Khanna, who just charmed viewers on Celebrity MasterChef, dives into psychological warfare. Can a plate artist survive Bigg Boss’s plate-throwing politics?

Wildcard Warzone

Three wildcard entries are expected—and audience votes could decide who makes it. With Tyson and Undertaker rumored, this is not just drama—it’s combat casting.

Reality Shifted

This season’s political format forces housemates into parties to elect weekly captains. Think less kumbaya, more Lok Sabha—covert campaigns, betrayal ballots, and whispered coups.

Anderson Effect 2.0

Producers remember the Pamela Anderson buzz. Now they want to go bigger, badder, bolder—with Tyson and The Undertaker potentially sparking international headlines.
