Who is Sara Arjun? And why is her Bollywood debut in Dhurandhar stirring outrage?

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
She booked over 100 TV commercials before turning six. Sara Arjun wasn’t just a child actor—she was India’s most bankable babyface. Bollywood didn’t discover her. Advertising did.
At age six, she shattered hearts as Vikram’s daughter in Deiva Thirumagal—a performance so raw, critics called her “the soul of the film.” That one role launched a cross-industry career.
She played the younger version of Aishwarya Rai’s regal character in Ponniyin Selvan. A blink-and-miss role for some, but symbolic: Sara was already being trusted with legacy.
Now 20, Sara makes her Bollywood heroine debut opposite 40-year-old Ranveer Singh. The teaser dropped—and so did jaws. Romance, action, and a 20-year age gap ignited online fire.
Social media wasn’t kind. “Giving dad-daughter vibes,” one user wrote. Others called it “creepy” and “tone-deaf.” The debate isn’t just about one film—it’s about an industry habit.
Whispers emerged that Sara was 18 when filming began. Legally fine. Ethically fuzzy. The optics of pairing a just-adult woman with a seasoned star raised deeper cultural questions.
She never really left, but Sara's career arc has skipped awkward phases. No teen drama. No influencer phase. Just a straight leap from child icon to full-blown leading lady.
She’s not just famous—she’s rich. As of 2023, Sara’s net worth was ₹10 crore. Her childhood earnings outpaced some adult stars. Commercials, endorsements, and clean image paid off.
Sara’s debut as a romantic lead isn’t just a role—it’s a referendum. On her evolution. On Bollywood’s casting politics. And on whether audiences will cheer or cringe when Dhurandhar drops.