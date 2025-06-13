100 crunches, 1 move: The deep benefits of Yoga’s most misunderstood core pose

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Some yoga experts say holding navasana in short sets rivals 100 crunches. It’s not just challenging—it targets deep core layers typical workouts skip.
Boat pose doesn’t just hit your abs—it fires up spine stabilizers, hip flexors, and even pelvic floor muscles. A full-core engagement hidden in plain sight.
While gym routines chase reps, navasana builds grit through stillness. Holding the pose transforms quivers into raw strength and serious body control.
Slowing your breath in navasana activates the parasympathetic nervous system—lowering cortisol and keeping your nervous system grounded while your core ignites.
Balance, focus, and controlled movement light up the prefrontal cortex and cerebellum. Over time, navasana may sharpen coordination and emotional regulation.
Unlike crunches that can stress your neck and lower spine, navasana enforces alignment. Either you find form—or the pose breaks you.
When breath meets muscular engagement, navasana triggers a hormonal shift. Experts say cortisol drops, calm rises—and the stress cycle starts to break.
Every second in navasana demands attention. That’s the catch—it strengthens not just the body, but the ability to stay mentally anchored.
Often underestimated, boat pose quietly bridges strength, balance, breath, and brain. It’s where yoga becomes resistance training—with a neurological twist.