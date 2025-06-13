100 crunches, 1 move: The deep benefits of Yoga’s most misunderstood core pose

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Sit-Up Slayer

Some yoga experts say holding navasana in short sets rivals 100 crunches. It’s not just challenging—it targets deep core layers typical workouts skip.

Core Awakening

Boat pose doesn’t just hit your abs—it fires up spine stabilizers, hip flexors, and even pelvic floor muscles. A full-core engagement hidden in plain sight.

Static Strength

While gym routines chase reps, navasana builds grit through stillness. Holding the pose transforms quivers into raw strength and serious body control.

Breathe to Burn

Slowing your breath in navasana activates the parasympathetic nervous system—lowering cortisol and keeping your nervous system grounded while your core ignites.

Brain Boost

Balance, focus, and controlled movement light up the prefrontal cortex and cerebellum. Over time, navasana may sharpen coordination and emotional regulation.

Posture Reset

Unlike crunches that can stress your neck and lower spine, navasana enforces alignment. Either you find form—or the pose breaks you.

Hormone Hack

When breath meets muscular engagement, navasana triggers a hormonal shift. Experts say cortisol drops, calm rises—and the stress cycle starts to break.

Mindful Muscle

Every second in navasana demands attention. That’s the catch—it strengthens not just the body, but the ability to stay mentally anchored.

Yoga’s Secret Weapon

Often underestimated, boat pose quietly bridges strength, balance, breath, and brain. It’s where yoga becomes resistance training—with a neurological twist.

Related Stories

Sadhguru on Life and Death: The quiet revelation that might change how you breathe 'Sadhguru’s summer code': Ancient tricks to cool your body and calm your mind ‘You’re eating all wrong’: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s brutal truth about modern meals '108 kg down': Anant Ambani’s trainer reveals the 3-eating habit code to fight aging