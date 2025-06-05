'108 kg down': Anant Ambani’s trainer reveals the 3-eating habit code to fight aging

Ambani Method

Vinod Channa helped Anant Ambani drop 108 kg and guided Nita Ambani to shed 18 kg. Now, he’s revealing how you can fight aging with three simple food shifts.

Glow Formula

Want radiant skin and endless energy? Channa’s first rule: balance your plate. Proteins, carbs, fats, and fibre aren’t optional—they’re anti-aging essentials.

Gut-Youth Link

Dr Kiran Soni backs it: a happy gut means firmer skin, better immunity, and slower aging. It’s not skincare—it’s gut care.

Junk Trap

Ultra-processed food isn’t just unhealthy—it’s aging you. Channa says every sugary bite accelerates wrinkles, stress, and inflammation. Think twice before that snack.

Reset Rules

Dr Soni recommends limiting junk to once every 10–15 days. Why? It gives your body time to repair, recover, and radiate from the inside out.

Metabolism Magic

Fuel smart, age slow. Nutrient-dense meals rev up your metabolism, keeping energy steady and skin elastic—without crash diets.

Mind Over Meal

Channa swears by mindful eating: slow down, focus, chew. It’s not just a trend—it’s the secret to avoiding overeating and boosting digestion.

Craving Control

Stress snacks = fast aging. Mindful eating helps cut emotional binges and keeps your metabolism from flatlining after meals.

Youth is a Habit

Channa’s core idea? Age is optional when nutrition is intentional. Skip the serums—your next glow-up starts at the dinner table.
