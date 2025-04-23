'108 Surya Namaskars': Why this ancient flow beats your gym routine every time

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Total Burn

108 rounds daily can torch over 450 calories—an intense full-body activation that works every major muscle group from core to calves.

Heart Pump

This fiery flow elevates heart rate and improves circulation while expanding lung capacity with every conscious inhale and exhale.

Flex Fix

Spinal tension? Gone. Stiff hips, tight hamstrings, hunched shoulders? Melted away in minutes with each posture.

Fat Blaze

Twelve rounds burn about 139 calories. Multiply that by nine, and you've got a metabolic inferno lighting up stubborn fat stores.

Mind Reset

Deep breathing throughout the series relaxes the nervous system and builds sharp mental focus like a laser.

Clean Sweep

A daily detox disguised as movement. Sweat flushes out toxins while oxygen-rich blood renews every cell.

Mood Lift

Stimulates hormone-producing glands, bringing better energy, emotional balance, and clarity with every stretch and fold.

Inner Power

Pushing through 108 rounds isn’t just physical—it's a daily test of resilience, self-control, and unshakable discipline.

Sacred Motion

The number 108 holds spiritual power. Repeating the sequence becomes more than movement—it's moving meditation.
Related Stories

'The trek that breaks you': Why Vaishno Devi is no ordinary climb and how to survive it ‘Not just yoga’: The 9 exercises that actually help women with PCOS ‘The diabetic dilemma’: Can you really eat mango without spiking your sugar levels? Sadhguru warns: This one body part is silently killing your spiritual progress