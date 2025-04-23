'108 Surya Namaskars': Why this ancient flow beats your gym routine every time

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
108 rounds daily can torch over 450 calories—an intense full-body activation that works every major muscle group from core to calves.
This fiery flow elevates heart rate and improves circulation while expanding lung capacity with every conscious inhale and exhale.
Spinal tension? Gone. Stiff hips, tight hamstrings, hunched shoulders? Melted away in minutes with each posture.
Twelve rounds burn about 139 calories. Multiply that by nine, and you've got a metabolic inferno lighting up stubborn fat stores.
Deep breathing throughout the series relaxes the nervous system and builds sharp mental focus like a laser.
A daily detox disguised as movement. Sweat flushes out toxins while oxygen-rich blood renews every cell.
Stimulates hormone-producing glands, bringing better energy, emotional balance, and clarity with every stretch and fold.
Pushing through 108 rounds isn’t just physical—it's a daily test of resilience, self-control, and unshakable discipline.
The number 108 holds spiritual power. Repeating the sequence becomes more than movement—it's moving meditation.