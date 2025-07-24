17 kg in 6 weeks? How Sarfaraz Khan’s carb ban sparked a body transformation

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Carb Crash

Sarfaraz Khan dropped 17 kilos in just six weeks—not with grueling gym marathons, but by ghosting roti, rice, and sugar. His clean break with carbs turned heads and waistlines alike.

Green Gospel

No protein shake, no energy bar—just broccoli, cucumber, avocado, and grilled fish. Khan’s fridge makeover is a masterclass in edible discipline with results loud enough to silence skeptics.

Representative pic

Bread Ban

Ditching baked goods for 30 days doesn't just shrink your belly—it can shrink your water weight, cut cravings, and flip your metabolism like a switch. But is it sustainable?

Representative pic

Fat Switch

Ditch carbs, burn fat—simple? Not quite. Experts say it takes 2-3 weeks before your body flips to fat-burning mode. In that window, your workouts may suck before they soar.

Representative pic

Guilt-Free Grains

Turns out, not all carbs are evil. Warm khichdi, soupy millets, and moong dal might just be the unsung heroes of a belly-blasting meal plan. Comfort food meets fat burn.

Twice Daily

Two-a-day workouts with bodyweight classics like planks, squats, and burpees aren’t punishment—they’re a metabolic handshake with your diet. Think rhythm, not rigor.

Representative pic

Insulin Games

Refined carbs spike insulin like clockwork—and that’s your fat trap. Experts warn: excess insulin doesn’t just pack pounds, it rewires your hunger switch and energy levels.

Representative pic

Dinner Deadline

Sarfaraz swears by early, light dinners. Experts agree: fasting overnight nudges your body into fat-burning territory. Think of it as metabolic feng shui.

Representative pic

Strength Script

Forget gym bro science—squats, sidekicks, and sumos are rewiring Sarfaraz’s frame. Functional workouts are back, not for bulk, but for resilience and real-world strength.

Representative pic
Related Stories

Daily rice and chicken: The secret wellness code of Nagarjuna at 65 Sawan 2025 isn’t just a ritual: The real reason your body feels different this month Not just chest pain: 9 signs your heart could be failing silently Which one is the real winner? Egg whites are clean. Whole eggs are powerful