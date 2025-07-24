17 kg in 6 weeks? How Sarfaraz Khan’s carb ban sparked a body transformation

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Sarfaraz Khan dropped 17 kilos in just six weeks—not with grueling gym marathons, but by ghosting roti, rice, and sugar. His clean break with carbs turned heads and waistlines alike.
No protein shake, no energy bar—just broccoli, cucumber, avocado, and grilled fish. Khan’s fridge makeover is a masterclass in edible discipline with results loud enough to silence skeptics.
Ditching baked goods for 30 days doesn't just shrink your belly—it can shrink your water weight, cut cravings, and flip your metabolism like a switch. But is it sustainable?
Ditch carbs, burn fat—simple? Not quite. Experts say it takes 2-3 weeks before your body flips to fat-burning mode. In that window, your workouts may suck before they soar.
Turns out, not all carbs are evil. Warm khichdi, soupy millets, and moong dal might just be the unsung heroes of a belly-blasting meal plan. Comfort food meets fat burn.
Two-a-day workouts with bodyweight classics like planks, squats, and burpees aren’t punishment—they’re a metabolic handshake with your diet. Think rhythm, not rigor.
Refined carbs spike insulin like clockwork—and that’s your fat trap. Experts warn: excess insulin doesn’t just pack pounds, it rewires your hunger switch and energy levels.
Sarfaraz swears by early, light dinners. Experts agree: fasting overnight nudges your body into fat-burning territory. Think of it as metabolic feng shui.
Forget gym bro science—squats, sidekicks, and sumos are rewiring Sarfaraz’s frame. Functional workouts are back, not for bulk, but for resilience and real-world strength.
