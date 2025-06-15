‘20-minute morning....’: The workout regimen that keeps Anand Mahindra boardroom-ready

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
He may helm a multi-billion-dollar empire, but Anand Mahindra still finds time for weights and warrior poses. His fitness routine is low-key—and surprisingly doable.
From swimming laps to elliptical grinds, Mahindra cycles through workouts like business strategies. No excuses, just efficiency.
His secret weapon? A 20-minute morning meditation that sharpens the mind before the first meeting. It’s not fitness—it’s focus.
No one-trick regimens here. Mahindra mixes cardio, weights, and yoga like a pro—balancing business stress with body smarts.
Meditation may look passive, but it’s Mahindra’s most consistent health habit. Every morning, 20 quiet minutes for mental muscle.
Yoga isn’t just for influencers—Mahindra uses it to stay agile, balanced, and injury-free. Flexibility is his unsung edge.
He doesn’t boast about gains, but Mahindra’s fitness game runs like a well-oiled machine—structured, scalable, and sustainable.
Swimming and ellipticals are his go-to moves for stamina without strain. Proof that impact-free workouts can still pack a punch.
Inhale. Exhale. Innovate. Mahindra’s daily meditation isn’t just wellness—it’s a leadership hack.
