‘20-minute morning....’: The workout regimen that keeps Anand Mahindra boardroom-ready

Boardroom Biceps

He may helm a multi-billion-dollar empire, but Anand Mahindra still finds time for weights and warrior poses. His fitness routine is low-key—and surprisingly doable.

Chairman Sweat

From swimming laps to elliptical grinds, Mahindra cycles through workouts like business strategies. No excuses, just efficiency.

Zen Start

His secret weapon? A 20-minute morning meditation that sharpens the mind before the first meeting. It’s not fitness—it’s focus.

Rotation Method

No one-trick regimens here. Mahindra mixes cardio, weights, and yoga like a pro—balancing business stress with body smarts.

Silent Power

Meditation may look passive, but it’s Mahindra’s most consistent health habit. Every morning, 20 quiet minutes for mental muscle.

Stretch Play

Yoga isn’t just for influencers—Mahindra uses it to stay agile, balanced, and injury-free. Flexibility is his unsung edge.

Sweat Economy

He doesn’t boast about gains, but Mahindra’s fitness game runs like a well-oiled machine—structured, scalable, and sustainable.

Cardio Circuit

Swimming and ellipticals are his go-to moves for stamina without strain. Proof that impact-free workouts can still pack a punch.

Business Breath

Inhale. Exhale. Innovate. Mahindra’s daily meditation isn’t just wellness—it’s a leadership hack.

