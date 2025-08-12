30-second stance: The simple test cutting seniors’ fall risk dramatically

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Falls are the second most common cause of injury-related deaths in seniors worldwide.
Traditional 10-second balance checks may miss signs of deeper stability issues.
Researchers zero in on two stances — tandem and single-leg — for better accuracy.
Extending stance time from 10 to 30 seconds reveals endurance-related risks.
Each extra second in position cuts fall risk by 5% over the next six months.
Detecting balance issues early can prevent fractures and loss of mobility.
The 30-second test needs no equipment — just a safe space to stand.
Conditions like sarcopenia, neuropathy, or vision loss raise the fall danger.
Balance training, strength work, vision checks, and home tweaks protect seniors.