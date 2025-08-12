30-second stance: The simple test cutting seniors’ fall risk dramatically

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Silent Threat

Falls are the second most common cause of injury-related deaths in seniors worldwide.

Test Gap

Traditional 10-second balance checks may miss signs of deeper stability issues.

New Focus

Researchers zero in on two stances — tandem and single-leg — for better accuracy.

Time Factor

Extending stance time from 10 to 30 seconds reveals endurance-related risks.

Risk Drop

Each extra second in position cuts fall risk by 5% over the next six months.

Early Shield

Detecting balance issues early can prevent fractures and loss of mobility.

No Gear

The 30-second test needs no equipment — just a safe space to stand.

High-Risk

Conditions like sarcopenia, neuropathy, or vision loss raise the fall danger.

Safety Steps

Balance training, strength work, vision checks, and home tweaks protect seniors.
