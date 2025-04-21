'3,000-yr-old wisdom': Bhagavad Gita's verses expose fitness truths gyms still ignore

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Krishna stresses that without physical movement, one "cannot even maintain his body," urging daily activity to stay alive and well (Bhagavad Gita 3.8).
The Gita extols moderation—eat, sleep, and exercise just right. Avoid extremes; harmony fuels both yoga and physical mastery (Chapter 6.16–17).
Fresh, juicy, sattvic food builds clarity and longevity. Overcooked or stale meals dim the body and mind, say ancient yogic traditions (Gita 17.7–10).
Representative pic
Eating as an offering fosters mindfulness and digestion. Krishna invites awareness at every meal, linking nourishment with devotion (Gita 3.13).
Representative pic
Self-control, a recurring theme, is vital. Conquering cravings builds both inner and outer strength, much like a disciplined yogi (Gita 6.5).
Well-being isn’t biceps alone—body, mind, and spirit must align. The Gita guides towards this integrated health path (Gita 6.15).
Act without clinging to results. Focus on form, not fame—this detachment fuels sustained growth (Gita 2.47).
Representative pic
Stress saps strength. The Gita’s teachings on equanimity keep the nervous system calm and the body thriving (Gita 2.14).
Representative pic
Krishna praises consistent duty over bursts of passion. Fitness, too, demands steady, daily grind (Gita 3.19).