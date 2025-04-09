'90% diseases gone': Sadhguru’s 2-step formula that starts with body and ends with food

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Sadhguru says 80% of disease vanishes when we use the body. Movement is medicine, and idleness is modern illness—echoing life before machines did all the work.
Another 10% of sickness stems from poor eating. Right food, right time, right intent—his prescription to dodge disease starts on your plate.
Today’s humans are “underworked.” Two centuries ago, physical activity was 20–100x more. We’ve outsourced health to convenience—and now it’s costing us.
Leave 5-6 hours between meals, says Sadhguru. Digest, reset, and then refuel. Constant grazing confuses the gut and dulls inner clarity.
Eat what grows around you, when nature gives it. He says your body syncs better with food that belongs to your soil and season.
A plant-based diet fuels energy and calm. Sadhguru encourages reducing meat for inner stillness and digestive ease—not just ethics.
Chew each bite 24 times. This small act, he claims, sets correct information in the body—turning digestion into a sacred process.
No talk, just taste. Eating in silence deepens presence and gratitude. For Sadhguru, meals are meditations in motion.
The final 10% of disease? Not diet, not lifestyle—it’s karma, environment, or emotion. Some healing comes from inner evolution.