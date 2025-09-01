A deadly epidemic unfolds: The real reasons cancer is surging in India

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
In India, tobacco doesn’t just come in cigarettes—it hides in gutka, paan, and khaini. Nearly 1 in 3 cancer cases is linked to this habit, making it the country’s deadliest addiction.
Many Indians don’t get checked until it’s too late. Lack of awareness and access means cancers are often found in Stage 3 or 4—when survival chances nosedive.
Breathing isn’t safe. From Delhi’s smog to contaminated village wells, environmental toxins are quietly fueling cancers of the lung, liver, and stomach across the country.
Fried snacks, sugary drinks, and low-fiber diets are more than weight gainers—they’re cancer feeders. India’s shifting food habits are now a silent, deadly risk factor.
HPV and hepatitis aren’t just infections—they’re cancer starters. Cervical and liver cancers in India often trace back to preventable, vaccine-preventable viruses.
Lack of movement and rising obesity levels are spiking rates of breast, colon, and uterine cancers. Sedentary jobs and screen-heavy lives are part of the risk equation.
From construction dust to factory fumes, many Indian workers inhale cancer-causing agents daily. Labor protections lag behind the science—leaving lungs vulnerable.
Family history isn’t fate—but it’s a signal. Breast, prostate, and colon cancers often pass down. Yet few in India get proactive checks or genetic counseling in time.
Culturally brushed aside, alcohol is a confirmed carcinogen. Mouth, liver, throat—every peg raises the risk. And in India, the impact is rising fast, especially among men.