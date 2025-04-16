'A second heart': Scientists discover a hidden engine in the human chest

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
New research shows the aorta acts like a second heart—actively pumping to boost circulation.
This “wave-pumping” effect uses stretch and recoil to move blood, not just elastic pressure absorption.
Once thought passive, the aorta is now recognized as a dynamic force in adult blood circulation.
MRI scans reveal stronger aortic recoil in healthy people compared to heart failure patients.
In heart failure, the aorta’s recoil may pick up the slack—helping move blood when the heart can’t.
During each heartbeat, the aorta stores energy, then pushes it back into the bloodstream on recoil.
This mechanism reduces the burden on the heart—possibly explaining why some weak hearts still perform well.
Boosting aortic elasticity could become a target for heart failure treatment, beyond just helping the heart.
The aorta isn’t just a blood vessel—it may be part of a broader circulatory engine we’ve overlooked.
