'A second heart': Scientists discover a hidden engine in the human chest

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Heart helper

New research shows the aorta acts like a second heart—actively pumping to boost circulation.

Wave engine

This “wave-pumping” effect uses stretch and recoil to move blood, not just elastic pressure absorption.

Hidden muscle

Once thought passive, the aorta is now recognized as a dynamic force in adult blood circulation.

Stretch signal

MRI scans reveal stronger aortic recoil in healthy people compared to heart failure patients.

Backup pump

In heart failure, the aorta’s recoil may pick up the slack—helping move blood when the heart can’t.

Pressure pulse

During each heartbeat, the aorta stores energy, then pushes it back into the bloodstream on recoil.

Vital assist

This mechanism reduces the burden on the heart—possibly explaining why some weak hearts still perform well.

Therapy shift

Boosting aortic elasticity could become a target for heart failure treatment, beyond just helping the heart.

Circulation rethink

The aorta isn’t just a blood vessel—it may be part of a broader circulatory engine we’ve overlooked.

