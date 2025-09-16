After 60, science proves your brain can still bulk up like a muscle

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Science says 60 isn’t too late—Laura Baker’s research proves exercise and brain training can still sharpen memory, build strength, and slow cognitive decline. The “old dog, new tricks” cliché just died.
Thirty minutes of breath-stealing, conversation-possible aerobic exercise—think brisk walking until you’re flushed—delivered measurable boosts in cognition. Fitness here isn’t about six-packs, it’s about memory banks.
Leg day could save your brain. Strength training reduces frailty, prevents falls, and—surprisingly—stimulates neural growth. The bigger the muscles, the better the cognitive resilience.
We’re walking less than ever—daily step counts in wealthy nations have collapsed threefold since the last generation. That drop is quietly reshaping bodies, brains, and lifespans.
BrainHQ training pushed participants through 30 mental “levels” weekly. But you don’t need an app—book clubs, new skills, or even learning your phone’s hidden settings keep synapses firing.
London cabbies memorizing 26,000 streets literally grew their hippocampus. Proof that navigation, challenge, and learning reshape the physical brain—even after decades of wear and tear.
Loneliness accelerates decline. The simple act of joining a club, meeting new people, or having conversations in person can protect brain health as powerfully as supplements.
Research shows stereotypes about ageing aren’t harmless. Think of yourself as “too old” and decline speeds up; think of yourself as capable, and your brain responds accordingly.
Baker’s group averaged 68, but she’s tested people near 90 with similar benefits. The lesson? Neuroplasticity doesn’t vanish with age—your body and brain are still listening.