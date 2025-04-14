'Age-proof routine': Nita Ambani’s surprising fitness rituals at 61

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Nita Ambani trains 5–6 days a week, balancing strength, flexibility, and cardio to stay agile and energized in her 60s.
“Leg days are my favourite,” she shares. Years of Bharatanatyam dancing since age 6 have built strong, grounded lower-body strength.
Yoga, stretching, and core workouts help Ambani stay mobile and balanced, reducing injury risk and supporting graceful aging.
She walks 5,000–7,000 steps daily and swims regularly—gentle, effective ways to build cardio endurance without strain.
Bharatanatyam isn’t just art for Ambani—it’s a full-body workout that nurtures rhythm, strength, and posture over decades.
As a vegetarian, she chooses organic, plant-based meals. Balanced nutrition fuels her workouts and supports long-term wellness.
Ambani emphasizes that women over 30 lose muscle, strength, and mobility—making fitness a crucial part of graceful aging.
Experts recommend 1–1.2g of protein/kg body weight, anti-inflammatory foods, and Omega-3s to fight muscle loss and stiffness.
“Just 30 minutes a day, four times a week can make a difference,” she says. Fitness, for her, is about vitality—not just looks.