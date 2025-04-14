'Age-proof routine': Nita Ambani’s surprising fitness rituals at 61

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Disciplined Routine

Nita Ambani trains 5–6 days a week, balancing strength, flexibility, and cardio to stay agile and energized in her 60s.

Leg Power

“Leg days are my favourite,” she shares. Years of Bharatanatyam dancing since age 6 have built strong, grounded lower-body strength.

Flex Core

Yoga, stretching, and core workouts help Ambani stay mobile and balanced, reducing injury risk and supporting graceful aging.

Representative pic

Endurance Boost

She walks 5,000–7,000 steps daily and swims regularly—gentle, effective ways to build cardio endurance without strain.

Representative pic

Dance Roots

Bharatanatyam isn’t just art for Ambani—it’s a full-body workout that nurtures rhythm, strength, and posture over decades.

Clean Eating

As a vegetarian, she chooses organic, plant-based meals. Balanced nutrition fuels her workouts and supports long-term wellness.

Representative pic

Aging Aware

Ambani emphasizes that women over 30 lose muscle, strength, and mobility—making fitness a crucial part of graceful aging.

Expert Advice

Experts recommend 1–1.2g of protein/kg body weight, anti-inflammatory foods, and Omega-3s to fight muscle loss and stiffness.

Representative pic

Everyday Energy

“Just 30 minutes a day, four times a week can make a difference,” she says. Fitness, for her, is about vitality—not just looks.
Related Stories

'The 3-minute rule before bed': Sadhguru’s powerful ritual for rest and release 'Twice a day, 28 floors later': The real story behind Farah Khan’s transformation 'K-beauty’s best kept secrets': The daily rituals that help Koreans defy aging ‘ISKCON’s plant power’: How the Krishnatarian diet fuels health and inner peace