Akshay Kumar's food cutoff rule: The 6:30 pm habit that could change your health

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Late-night dinners could be silently wrecking your health. Akshay Kumar warns it takes your body hours to digest—while everything else shuts down, your gut stays under siege.
Eat at 10 PM? Your body might be trying to sleep while your stomach runs a night shift. Kumar’s ancient tip on the 6:30 PM food cut-off might be the reset your metabolism needs.
This crunchy bowl may look innocent—but it’s a nutritional powerhouse loaded with antioxidants, fibre, and anti-cancer properties. Akshay’s secret snack could be your next superfood addiction.
Carrots, moong sprouts, raw mangoes and pomegranate? The actor’s late-night hunger fix isn’t just healthy—it’s deliciously deceptive in its complexity and benefits.
Representative pic
At 57, Akshay Kumar’s ripped body isn’t just from the gym—it’s from what he doesn’t eat. No dinner after 6:30 PM, and a diet rooted in ancient wisdom and strict self-control.
Those 9 PM snack cravings? Akshay crushes them with egg whites, radishes, and warm soup. No junk, no guilt—just pure, disciplined fuel.
“Shastron mein likha hai,” he says—and modern science seems to agree. Early dinners, light foods, and gut rest might just be the longevity hack hiding in Hindu texts.
Nutritionists warn: sprouts can backfire. Raw ones may trigger food poisoning in vulnerable groups—so the superfood salad comes with a sharp caution label.
Packed with protein and fibre, sprouts aren’t for everyone. If your kidneys are weak, Akshay’s favorite bowl could do more harm than good, experts say.