Ananya Panday’s gut cleanse craze: The diet trend that’s taking over social media

Celebrity Cleanse

Ananya Panday credits her glow to a “gut cleanse diet,” but experts warn the buzzword diet may be more social media fiction than medical fact.

Myth of Cleanse

Clinicians reject the term “gut cleanse.” It’s marketing fluff, not a medical practice. Dieticians say the gut cleanses itself—no fancy juices or colon flushes needed.

Second Brain

Your gut is your second brain, linked to mood, immunity, and hormones via the gut-brain axis. But tampering with its microbiome through cleanses could backfire.

Fibre First

Want a clean gut? Forget detox potions—load up on 14 grams of fibre per 1,000 calories daily. Fruits, grains, legumes, and greens do more for your gut than any cleanse.

Fermented Fix

Yogurt, kefir, kimchi, and pickles are gut heroes. Fermented foods enrich your microbiome and support digestion naturally—without disrupting bacteria balance.

Colon Cleanse Craze

Colonic washes are still hyped, yet a 2009 review flagged the lack of solid evidence. Worse, repeated flushing may harm gut bacteria and nutrient absorption.

Liquid Diet Trap

Going all-liquid to “reset” your gut? Experts say that starves you of key nutrients, weakens your microbiome, and slows metabolism—undoing more than it helps.

Gut-Body Link

Gut health isn’t about what you stop eating but what you add: prebiotics, probiotics, and polyphenol-rich foods that keep your gut flora thriving.

Lifestyle Over Fads

Move more, sleep well, and de-stress—these boring basics beat any gut cleanse trend. Stress wrecks gut motility; deep breathing revives it. Simplicity wins.
