Ananya Panday’s gut cleanse craze: The diet trend that’s taking over social media

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Ananya Panday credits her glow to a “gut cleanse diet,” but experts warn the buzzword diet may be more social media fiction than medical fact.
Clinicians reject the term “gut cleanse.” It’s marketing fluff, not a medical practice. Dieticians say the gut cleanses itself—no fancy juices or colon flushes needed.
Your gut is your second brain, linked to mood, immunity, and hormones via the gut-brain axis. But tampering with its microbiome through cleanses could backfire.
Want a clean gut? Forget detox potions—load up on 14 grams of fibre per 1,000 calories daily. Fruits, grains, legumes, and greens do more for your gut than any cleanse.
Yogurt, kefir, kimchi, and pickles are gut heroes. Fermented foods enrich your microbiome and support digestion naturally—without disrupting bacteria balance.
Colonic washes are still hyped, yet a 2009 review flagged the lack of solid evidence. Worse, repeated flushing may harm gut bacteria and nutrient absorption.
Going all-liquid to “reset” your gut? Experts say that starves you of key nutrients, weakens your microbiome, and slows metabolism—undoing more than it helps.
Gut health isn’t about what you stop eating but what you add: prebiotics, probiotics, and polyphenol-rich foods that keep your gut flora thriving.
Move more, sleep well, and de-stress—these boring basics beat any gut cleanse trend. Stress wrecks gut motility; deep breathing revives it. Simplicity wins.