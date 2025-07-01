Bald before 25: The silent crisis Gen Z men don't talk about

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Gen Z Balding

Half of Indian men under 25 are losing their hair—and for many, it’s not just strands falling out, but confidence and self-image crumbling under the weight of stigma.

Mirror Crisis

Male-pattern baldness is hitting younger than ever, forcing young men to confront a receding hairline—and the shame, anxiety, and social judgment that follow.

Hair Panic

Once tied to ageing, hair loss is now haunting college campuses and job interviews. The emotional toll? Depression, body dysmorphia, and silent suffering.

Looks That Hurt

In a society where thick hair equals youth, balding men face casual cruelty—from barbers to strangers—leaving deep psychological scars that no treatment can fix.

Vanity Epidemic

Hair loss is no longer just about genes. Stress, bad diets, polluted cities, and digital burnout are accelerating the crisis—one strand at a time.

Fix It or Fade

Transplants, patches, PRP, laser therapy—India’s booming baldness market offers hope, but the real cost isn't just ₹70,000, it’s your mental health.

Mental Fallout

Behind the receding hairlines are young men spiraling into self-doubt, social withdrawal, and anxiety—caught between cultural ideals and cruel realities.

Coping Clash

Many can’t afford cosmetic fixes. Instead, they turn to hair patches, hats, or therapy—trying to rebuild self-worth in a world that equates hair with value.

Identity Crisis

This isn’t just hair loss. It’s the slow unraveling of masculinity myths, where appearance meets expectation—and young men struggle to redefine both.
