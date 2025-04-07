Belly fat myth busted: Why rice and roti are not the real enemies

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Calorie Drivers

Rice or roti aren’t the villains—excess calories are. As one nutritionist puts it: “Rice or roti doesn’t cause fat gain. Too many calories do.”

Portion Power

Half a bowl of rice or two rotis can fit into a fat-loss plan. It’s not what you eat—it’s how much and how often.

Fiber First

Roti edges out rice in protein and fiber. One chapati has more staying power than a serving of white rice, which digests faster.

Balanced Plates

A belly-friendly diet isn’t about cutting carbs but balancing them—pair grains with veggies, proteins, and healthy fats for lasting fullness.

Move More

Exercise burns belly fat. A mix of cardio and strength training—150–300 minutes a week—can reduce visceral fat and improve overall fitness.

Protein Boost

Protein helps control cravings and boosts metabolism. Include eggs, pulses, dairy, and lean meats to keep hunger and belly fat in check.

Stress Link

High stress equals higher cortisol—often stored right around the belly. Practices like yoga and mindfulness can support fat loss from the inside out.

Smart Swaps

Choose whole grains like brown rice or multigrain roti. They digest slower, keep you full longer, and avoid sugar crashes that drive overeating.

Lifestyle Wins

Sleep well, eat balanced, and move daily. One woman lost 33 kg while still eating rice and roti—proof that consistency, not restriction, wins.
