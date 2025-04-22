Belly fat, puffy face?: The shocking hormone making you store fat in both

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Stress Fat

High cortisol from chronic stress triggers fat buildup in the belly and face—a condition known as “moon face,” according to endocrinologists studying hormonal fat patterns.

Food Trap

Processed carbs, salty snacks, and calorie overload lead to double trouble: belly bulge and facial puffiness. Nutritionists warn that sodium also triggers visible water retention.

Hormone Chaos

From PCOS to menopause, hormonal shifts redirect fat. Experts say declining estrogen or imbalanced testosterone makes the face and belly top targets for fat storage.

Genetic Code

Your DNA doesn’t lie. Studies show some people are biologically wired to store fat in the midsection and cheeks—no matter what workouts they do.

Aging Curve

After 30, muscle fades and fat creeps in—even without weight gain. Researchers note that age-related changes favor storage in the belly and face.

Still Living

Sitting too long? A sedentary life equals slow metabolism, leading to face-and-belly fat gain. Physical therapists call it the "new smoking" of fat distribution.

Booze Bloat

Alcohol’s empty calories and metabolic disruption hit the face and gut hardest. Liver experts link frequent drinking to visible swelling and stubborn belly fat.

Steroid Side

From Cushing’s to corticosteroids, certain meds and conditions spike cortisol—pushing fat to the face and midsection in what doctors call “central obesity.”
Related Stories

'3,000-yr-old wisdom': Bhagavad Gita's verses expose fitness truths gyms still ignore 'From Galilee to your plate': How Jesus' simple diet still stuns nutrition experts today ‘The diabetic dilemma’: Can you really eat mango without spiking your sugar levels? 'Cardio is a lie': CEO fitness expert exposes what actually burns body fat