 ‘BPA Inside You’: Why leaving bottles in the car could wreck your health

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Silent Poison

Plastic bottles left in hot cars can leach chemicals into water. Experts warn these compounds, like BPA and antimony, can disrupt hormones and raise long-term cancer risks.

Heat Trigger

Closed vehicles can turn into ovens. When plastic bottles are exposed to extreme temperatures, the heat stress causes toxins to seep into the water—even without visible damage.

Hormone Havoc

BPA, a chemical often found in plastic, acts as an endocrine disruptor. Repeated exposure—even at low doses—can alter hormone balance, metabolism, and increase insulin resistance.

Metal Danger

Antimony, a toxic metalloid released from heated plastic, is linked to organ damage and gastrointestinal issues. Regularly sipping heated bottled water could slowly harm vital organs.

Microplastic Threat

Experts caution that heat can also break down plastic into micro-sized particles. These microplastics may be ingested, accumulate in organs, and cause chronic inflammation.

Designed for Disposal

Most plastic bottles are made for single use. They aren’t heat-resistant, and reusing them—especially after sun exposure—can turn a convenience into a health hazard.

Car Heat Chemistry

The inside of a parked car can soar beyond 50°C. At this temperature, PET bottles begin leaching chemicals into the water—even if the bottle appears intact or unopened.

Invisible Risk

There’s no taste or smell to signal contamination. Water from a heated bottle may seem fine but could carry harmful compounds that build up silently in your body over time.

Safer Switch

Experts recommend switching to stainless steel or glass bottles. These safer alternatives won’t leach toxins and are better for both long-term health and the environment.
