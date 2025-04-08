'Buried in the Vedas': Intermittent fasting truths hidden for 5,000 years

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Vedic fasting as Tapasya purifies the mind and soul. The Shrimad Bhagavatam says it burns sins when paired with sacred recitation—spiritual cleansing, not just physical.
Modern science now echoes Ayurveda: after 12+ hours of fasting, the body burns ketones, not glucose. This “metabolic switch” boosts fat loss and energy, says NIH studies.
Ayurveda warns that nonstop eating weakens Agni, the digestive fire. Fasting rebalances it, sharpening digestion—an idea now backed by gastrointestinal research.
In Ayurveda, Ama (toxins) build up from poor digestion. Fasting allows natural detox. Functional medicine agrees, citing autophagy as the body's internal sanitation.
Studies confirm intermittent fasting enhances insulin sensitivity. According to Harvard Health, this helps regulate blood sugar and lowers diabetes risk—ancient advice, now proven.
Fasting sparks autophagy and HGH release. Researchers say this helps cellular repair and preserves muscle—giving your body a clean slate at the microscopic level.
Ayurveda says fasting calms the mind; neuroscience says it enhances brain function. A 2021 study linked fasting to improved cognition and reduced brain fog.
Ayurveda and science align: fasting reduces inflammation. NIH research shows it lowers oxidative stress markers, restoring balance internally.
Ancient seers believed fasting extended life. Now, studies on calorie restriction in animals hint the same—possibly unlocking human longevity pathways.