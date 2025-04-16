'Cardio is a lie': CEO fitness expert exposes what actually burns body fat

Muscle Wins

Forget the treadmill grind. Health specialist Oliver Anwar swears by lifting 3–5x/week—muscle boosts your metabolism and sculpts, cardio just drains.

Cardio Seasoning

Anwar calls cardio a "side dish." Done right, 2–3 HIIT or zone 2 walks weekly melt fat—done wrong, it eats your muscle and drives hunger.

Protein Priority

You can’t out-run your fork. Anwar coaches CEOs to hit 1g of protein per lb, track calories, and dominate diet before cardio even enters the chat.

Walking Hack

10K steps a day = secret sauce. Walking boosts NEAT, burns fat passively, and doesn’t wreck your recovery. Anwar calls it "effortless edge."

Stress Trap

More cardio = more cortisol. More cortisol = fat clinging on. Anwar says sleep, stress control, and rest days are non-negotiables for CEOs and athletes alike.

Burnout Loop

Running 5 miles, eating less, no abs? That’s not commitment—it’s chronic exhaustion. Anwar breaks this cycle by shifting focus to smart strength and nutrition.

Intentional Effort

Anwar builds lean physiques with laser focus, not random effort. Strategy beats sweat. Compound lifts > chaos. Progress > pain.

Recovery Code

Sleep 7–9 hours. Rest 1–2 days/week. CEOs coached by Anwar improve body comp faster when they embrace downtime like a training tool.

Lifestyle Leverage

Fat loss is a full-picture play: weights, walking, sleep, food. Anwar’s clients don’t chase exhaustion—they master the method.
