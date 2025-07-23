Daily rice and chicken: The secret wellness code of Nagarjuna at 65

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
While rumors said he skipped dinner, Nagarjuna set the record straight: he eats at 7 PM sharp—salads, rice, chicken, fish. No trends, no drama—just decades of consistency on a plate.
At 65, Nagarjuna lifts, swims, and sweats six days a week. He skips no reps, no sets—and definitely no excuses. His day begins at the gym, before scripts or sets.
Turns out, that glow isn’t from skincare—it’s from laps. Nagarjuna’s been swimming since his teens, using water as both meditation and cardio, come rain or reel.
Nagarjuna trains smarter, not longer—keeping his heart rate above 70% of max. No scrolling. No idle rest. Just pure, focused movement that rewires metabolism and melts fatigue.
His golden rule? No phones in the gym. It’s not digital detox—it’s discipline. Nagarjuna treats workouts like sacred rituals: uninterrupted, immersive, and iron-clad.
He starts his mornings with kimchi or sauerkraut—yep, fermented veggies. For Nagarjuna, gut health isn’t a trend—it’s the silent power behind youthful energy.
Intermittent fasting, the 12:12 way. He eats and fasts in equal measure—not for abs, but for balance. It’s a rhythm that keeps his body alert and skin camera-ready.
No shoot trumps sweat. Nagarjuna’s fitness-first policy means he prioritizes wellness over work. He doesn’t fit workouts into life—he builds life around them.
No extremes. No shortcuts. Just structure, movement, and early meals. Nagarjuna’s mantra is consistency over chaos—and at 65, it’s clearly working.