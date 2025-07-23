Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Daily rice and chicken: The secret wellness code of Nagarjuna at 65

Dinner Discipline

While rumors said he skipped dinner, Nagarjuna set the record straight: he eats at 7 PM sharp—salads, rice, chicken, fish. No trends, no drama—just decades of consistency on a plate.

Ageless Grind

At 65, Nagarjuna lifts, swims, and sweats six days a week. He skips no reps, no sets—and definitely no excuses. His day begins at the gym, before scripts or sets.

Swim to Shine

Turns out, that glow isn’t from skincare—it’s from laps. Nagarjuna’s been swimming since his teens, using water as both meditation and cardio, come rain or reel.

Heart-Rate Hustle

Nagarjuna trains smarter, not longer—keeping his heart rate above 70% of max. No scrolling. No idle rest. Just pure, focused movement that rewires metabolism and melts fatigue.

Phone-Free Fitness

His golden rule? No phones in the gym. It’s not digital detox—it’s discipline. Nagarjuna treats workouts like sacred rituals: uninterrupted, immersive, and iron-clad.

Gut Game

He starts his mornings with kimchi or sauerkraut—yep, fermented veggies. For Nagarjuna, gut health isn’t a trend—it’s the silent power behind youthful energy.

12-Hour Clock

Intermittent fasting, the 12:12 way. He eats and fasts in equal measure—not for abs, but for balance. It’s a rhythm that keeps his body alert and skin camera-ready.

Sweat Over Scripts

No shoot trumps sweat. Nagarjuna’s fitness-first policy means he prioritizes wellness over work. He doesn’t fit workouts into life—he builds life around them.

Simple Wins

No extremes. No shortcuts. Just structure, movement, and early meals. Nagarjuna’s mantra is consistency over chaos—and at 65, it’s clearly working.
