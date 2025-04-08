'Eat Like Sadhguru':  9 rules that cleanse, energize, and rewire your gut

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Meal Rhythm

Sadhguru’s two-meal plan mirrors ancient yogic wisdom. With 10 AM and 7 PM meals, the gut rests, detoxes, and stays aligned with circadian rhythms for mental and physical clarity.

Sleep Prep

Leaving a 3-hour gap before bed plus a gentle walk prevents internal “inertia,” as Sadhguru calls it. It helps organs reset and promotes smoother sleep and deeper rest.

Lunar Fasting

On Ekadashi, when digestion wanes, Sadhguru recommends fruit or fasting. Yogis say this aligns body rhythms with lunar energy and enhances spiritual and physical cleansing.

Fruit Power

Swapping 30% of your diet for fruit, Sadhguru claims, slows aging and supports vitality. Fruits digest fast, cleanse gently, and flood cells with natural, bioavailable nutrients.

Grain Diversity

Ditch mono-diets! Sadhguru urges rotating grains and legumes. Too much rice or wheat? That’s a ticket to diabetes, he warns. Variety brings metabolic balance.

Earth Diet

“Eat what grows within a day's walk,” Sadhguru says. Local food resonates with your body’s bio-energy—your body recognizes your soil, your water, your sun.

Hands First

Touch your food, feel its texture. Sadhguru says utensils disconnect us from food’s “life.” Eating with hands deepens mindfulness, anchors the senses, and sharpens awareness.

Chew Ritual

Chewing 24 times per bite, Sadhguru says, begins digestion in the mouth and awakens your system. It's simple biology—with a meditative twist.

Sacred Bite

Eat with reverence. Gratitude transforms food into prasad. Sadhguru reminds us: everything on your plate had life. Honor it, and your body will respond in kind.
