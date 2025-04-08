'Eat Like Sadhguru':  9 rules that cleanse, energize, and rewire your gut

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Sadhguru’s two-meal plan mirrors ancient yogic wisdom. With 10 AM and 7 PM meals, the gut rests, detoxes, and stays aligned with circadian rhythms for mental and physical clarity.
Leaving a 3-hour gap before bed plus a gentle walk prevents internal “inertia,” as Sadhguru calls it. It helps organs reset and promotes smoother sleep and deeper rest.
On Ekadashi, when digestion wanes, Sadhguru recommends fruit or fasting. Yogis say this aligns body rhythms with lunar energy and enhances spiritual and physical cleansing.
Swapping 30% of your diet for fruit, Sadhguru claims, slows aging and supports vitality. Fruits digest fast, cleanse gently, and flood cells with natural, bioavailable nutrients.
Ditch mono-diets! Sadhguru urges rotating grains and legumes. Too much rice or wheat? That’s a ticket to diabetes, he warns. Variety brings metabolic balance.
“Eat what grows within a day's walk,” Sadhguru says. Local food resonates with your body’s bio-energy—your body recognizes your soil, your water, your sun.
Touch your food, feel its texture. Sadhguru says utensils disconnect us from food’s “life.” Eating with hands deepens mindfulness, anchors the senses, and sharpens awareness.
Chewing 24 times per bite, Sadhguru says, begins digestion in the mouth and awakens your system. It's simple biology—with a meditative twist.
Eat with reverence. Gratitude transforms food into prasad. Sadhguru reminds us: everything on your plate had life. Honor it, and your body will respond in kind.