Ego lifting: The dangerous gym trend crushing young spines

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
A Noida student’s quest for muscle left him with multi-level disc herniations.
Sudden, unsupervised weightlifting can crush spinal discs under dangerous pressure.
Deadlifts and leg presses without proper technique amplify lumbar spine risks.
Bulging discs press on nerves, causing pain, tingling, and numbness in the legs.
Unregulated protein and creatine powders can dehydrate, imbalance, and weaken discs.
Social media bravado pushes lifters beyond safe weight limits, risking injury.
Physiotherapy, planks, and spine isometrics form the backbone of recovery.
Switching to whole-food protein supports healing without hidden supplement dangers.
Chasing aesthetics over longevity puts the spine—and future mobility—at stake.