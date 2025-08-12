Ego lifting: The dangerous gym trend crushing young spines

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Gym Gamble

A Noida student’s quest for muscle left him with multi-level disc herniations.

Rapid Strain

Sudden, unsupervised weightlifting can crush spinal discs under dangerous pressure.

Form Failure

Deadlifts and leg presses without proper technique amplify lumbar spine risks.

Disc Damage

Bulging discs press on nerves, causing pain, tingling, and numbness in the legs.

Supplement Snag

Unregulated protein and creatine powders can dehydrate, imbalance, and weaken discs.

Ego Lifting

Social media bravado pushes lifters beyond safe weight limits, risking injury.

Core Cure

Physiotherapy, planks, and spine isometrics form the backbone of recovery.

Natural Fuel

Switching to whole-food protein supports healing without hidden supplement dangers.

Health First

Chasing aesthetics over longevity puts the spine—and future mobility—at stake.
