'Face fat is not random': Why your cheeks puff even if you are not overeating

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Stress triggers a fat-storing frenzy, sending belly blubber straight to your organs and inflating your waistline like a ticking time bomb.
When hormones rebel, fat follows. Imbalances in thyroid, testosterone, or estrogen can reroute fat straight to your face and belly.
As estrogen fades, fat migrates north. The hips deflate, the belly expands, and the "menopause middle" takes center stage.
Every donut and soda is a direct hit to your midsection. Sugar spikes insulin, and insulin demands more belly fat.
Too much couch time kills your calorie burn. Hours of sitting silently pack fat around the waistline like a slow ambush.
Poor sleep messes with hunger signals, turning your body into a 24/7 fat-storing machine that never gets the memo to stop.
Where your fat settles may be pre-programmed. Some are born to store face fat, others destined for the dreaded belly roll.
A chaotic gut microbiome reroutes calories to your belly. The wrong bacteria means every bite sticks right where you don’t want it.
Your body keeps secrets. Stress hits the belly, salt puffs the face, and anxiety creeps into the lower abs like a silent sculptor.