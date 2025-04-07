'Face fat is not random': Why your cheeks puff even if you are not overeating

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Cortisol Trap

Stress triggers a fat-storing frenzy, sending belly blubber straight to your organs and inflating your waistline like a ticking time bomb.

Hormone Havoc

When hormones rebel, fat follows. Imbalances in thyroid, testosterone, or estrogen can reroute fat straight to your face and belly.

Menopause Shift

As estrogen fades, fat migrates north. The hips deflate, the belly expands, and the "menopause middle" takes center stage.

Sugar Saboteurs

Every donut and soda is a direct hit to your midsection. Sugar spikes insulin, and insulin demands more belly fat.

Slouch Effect

Too much couch time kills your calorie burn. Hours of sitting silently pack fat around the waistline like a slow ambush.

Sleep Thief

Poor sleep messes with hunger signals, turning your body into a 24/7 fat-storing machine that never gets the memo to stop.

Gene Map

Where your fat settles may be pre-programmed. Some are born to store face fat, others destined for the dreaded belly roll.

Gut Link

A chaotic gut microbiome reroutes calories to your belly. The wrong bacteria means every bite sticks right where you don’t want it.

Fat Zones

Your body keeps secrets. Stress hits the belly, salt puffs the face, and anxiety creeps into the lower abs like a silent sculptor.
Related Stories

What is Sadhguru’s 30% diet challenge? 9 things you should know 'India’s silent fat trap': How inflammation blocks weight loss and what to eat instead One Meal a Day: Weight loss miracle or metabolic risk? What you need to know Green tea or Coffee ? Experts explain what’s really good for your heart