Fear, regret, identity: Sadhguru on what really hurts in losing money

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Sadhguru says money is just a lubricant for life—not your label. Lose it, and you haven’t lost yourself—only a tool.
It’s not loss that hurts—it’s attachment. According to Sadhguru, the more tightly you grip, the more you suffer when it slips.
True wealth doesn’t sit in a bank—it sits within. Sadhguru urges you to invest in clarity, joy, and presence. These can’t be stolen.
Life is unpredictable by design. If you demand guarantees, you’re choosing stress. If you embrace uncertainty, you unlock balance.
Sadhguru says don’t replay the mistake—extract the lesson, and move. Loss isn’t failure—it’s unpaid tuition.
If you can let go willingly, loss won’t terrify you. Generosity, he says, is emotional insurance against future scarcity.
First rule of financial loss: don’t panic. Sadhguru reminds us that grounded action only comes from a still mind.
Fear of loss often does more damage than loss itself. Sadhguru advises facing life’s dips with open eyes—not clenched fists.
Money can go. Skills, insight, and grace don’t. In Sadhguru’s view, your inner toolkit is recession-proof—and always rebuilds.