Fibremaxxing: TikTok’s latest trend is causing chaos in the gut

From lentil mountains to chia floods, TikTok is obsessed with maxxing out on fibre. The goal? Flatter stomachs, better poops, and a gut that basically glows.
Going from low-fibre to fibre-bomb overnight? Big mistake. Nutritionists say the bloating, cramps, and chaos aren’t a detox—it’s your gut panicking.
Some fibremaxxers are hitting 50g+ per day—almost double the recommended intake. But without water and moderation, that bulk becomes burden.
More fibre should help digestion. But too much, too fast? It can lead to constipation or the opposite. Welcome to the full-body rebellion.
Supporters claim fibre boosted everything—from blood sugar and mood to memory and inflammation. The gut-brain connection just got an influencer makeover.
TikTok usually obsesses over protein. Fibremaxxing flips the script, putting carbs and grains back in the wellness spotlight—often with dramatic results.
All Bran, flaxseed, psyllium husk—old-school fibre staples are staging a comeback, now paired with yogurt and served in Instagrammable bowls.
One viral comment warned of the risks of over-supplementation—referencing a teen whose gym-fuelled transformation led to kidney failure and dialysis.
Experts agree: fibre is vital. But TikTok’s cold-turkey-to-colon-cleanse energy? Not ideal. Gradual changes, hydration, and common sense win every time.