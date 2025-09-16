From 150 kg to 74: How one man’s paneer meals rewrote the weight loss rulebook

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
From 150 kg to 74 kg, Naman Chaudhary’s secret wasn’t magic pills—it was 120g of daily protein. His meals kept hunger at bay and muscles strong, reshaping his life one plate at a time.
Scrambled whites, a single yolk, paneer bhurji, and multigrain toast—Naman’s breakfast looks humble but hides 35 grams of protein that powered his morning without the dreaded crash.
No chicken, no fish—just tofu, paneer, and soya. His fully vegetarian plan challenges the protein myths while proving you can burn fat and build strength without meat.
Forget chips—150 grams of paneer tikka, marinated and air-fried, became his evening ritual. Crisp edges, smoky aroma, and 20g protein—his cravings never stood a chance.
A roti, soya curry, and broccoli. Simple, almost boring at first glance. Yet the math—30 grams protein, 350 calories—turned it into the quiet hero of his weight loss.
A plate of lentils, stir-fried tofu, and a cool cucumber salad. This wasn’t a feast, but at 35g protein, it became the perfect night fuel for recovery, not regret.
1300–1400 kcal daily. Low enough to shed fat, high enough to stay sane. Pair that with 120g protein, and Naman’s body learned to burn, not binge.
No fad detoxes, no celebrity powders—just day after day of repeating protein-rich meals until the mirror showed a man 76 kg lighter. Boring? Maybe. Effective? Absolutely.
Now, his Instagram posts on paneer bowls and soya stir-fries spark debates on fitness pages. The real flex? Transforming not just himself, but how thousands view protein.