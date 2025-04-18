'From Galilee to your plate': How Jesus' simple diet still stuns nutrition experts today

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Jesus’ diet centered on grains, legumes, fruits, and vegetables—foods high in fiber and nutrients, common in first-century Palestine.
Fish was the main protein, eaten often along the Sea of Galilee. Meat was rare and reserved for feasts, keeping the diet light and heart-healthy.
Olive oil served as the primary fat. Rich in antioxidants and healthy fats, it supported cardiovascular health and inflammation control.
Barley or wheat breads were daily staples—coarse, gritty, and fibrous. Stone-ground grains added texture and trace minerals to every bite.
Following Jewish law, the diet avoided pork and shellfish. Only properly prepared, ritually clean animals were consumed.
Natural sweets like honey and dried fruits were used sparingly. The diet was free of refined sugar and artificial sweeteners.
Foods were fresh, whole, and minimally altered. This simplicity avoided the health traps of modern processed meals and hidden additives.
Water was the main beverage. Wine, often diluted, was consumed in moderation—no sugary sodas, no coffee, just clean hydration.
Meals were slow, shared, and mindful. Daily walking and labor supported digestion, fitness, and emotional wellbeing—long before gyms existed.