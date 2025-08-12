From kitchen jar to artery care: The walnut routine you need

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
A simple soak turns an everyday nut into a nutrient-packed ally against stubborn cholesterol.
Polyunsaturated fats in walnuts go head-to-head with LDL cholesterol, pushing it out of the bloodstream.
Overnight soaking may make walnuts easier to digest, unlocking more of their heart-friendly goodness.
Omega-3s work quietly in the liver, slowing the production of cholesterol that clogs arteries.
Natural fibre binds to cholesterol in your gut, blocking its path into your blood.
Walnuts don’t just fight the bad — they help raise HDL, the “good” cholesterol that cleans arteries.
With better HDL and lower LDL, plaque buildup slows, cutting heart disease risk.
One ounce — roughly a small fist of soaked walnuts — is the sweet spot for benefits.
Pair walnuts with oats, fruits, and veggies for a cholesterol-lowering power combo.