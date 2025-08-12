From kitchen jar to artery care: The walnut routine you need

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Walnut Whisper

A simple soak turns an everyday nut into a nutrient-packed ally against stubborn cholesterol.

Fat Fighter

Polyunsaturated fats in walnuts go head-to-head with LDL cholesterol, pushing it out of the bloodstream.

Soak Advantage

Overnight soaking may make walnuts easier to digest, unlocking more of their heart-friendly goodness.

Bad Buster

Omega-3s work quietly in the liver, slowing the production of cholesterol that clogs arteries.

Fibre Shield

Natural fibre binds to cholesterol in your gut, blocking its path into your blood.

Good Booster

Walnuts don’t just fight the bad — they help raise HDL, the “good” cholesterol that cleans arteries.

Artery Armor

With better HDL and lower LDL, plaque buildup slows, cutting heart disease risk.

Daily Handful

One ounce — roughly a small fist of soaked walnuts — is the sweet spot for benefits.

Heart Habit

Pair walnuts with oats, fruits, and veggies for a cholesterol-lowering power combo.
Related Stories

Onam Sadhya decoded: 9 reasons this feast is Ayurveda’s secret supermeal Cravings aren’t random: Ancient herb and five foods that can silence your sweet tooth 9 foods your thyroid notices: What to eat and avoid for hormone balance Chai Trouble: Why your post-meal tea might be stealing your iron