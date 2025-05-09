‘Glamour’s dark side’: Karan Johar hid a body obsession no one saw coming

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Karan Johar confessed he can’t even face his reflection—revealing decades of torment from BDD, a condition he kept hidden under glam and success, until now.
Dr Shaunak Ajinkya has seen seniors quietly unravel from BDD, often masked for decades, emerging stronger in ageing bodies suddenly filled with shame and confusion.
In her late 50s, a retired teacher began obsessively avoiding photographs—her undiagnosed BDD, dormant since youth, triggered again by wrinkles and time’s quiet toll.
A college student documented how Instagram filters deepened her BDD symptoms, her diary later used in a University of Toronto study on social media and body image distortion.
A 42-year-old man credits sticky notes on mirrors for saving his mornings—each one a message reminding him he’s more than his reflection, as advised in CBT practice.
After five nose jobs, a man in his 30s shared how BDD never faded—plastic surgery gave brief highs, but each scalpel cut deeper into his obsession, not his healing.
A fitness coach in Chennai, despite his chiseled frame, spiraled into BDD after a back injury—his identity shattered, proving BDD doesn’t care about logic or muscle.
A UK study found 76% of people with BDD who sought cosmetic procedures reported no relief—many felt worse, chasing perfection that surgery couldn’t grant.
Mindfulness meditation helped a 60-year-old widow find peace—her BDD eased when she began focusing on gratitude for her body’s function rather than its form.
